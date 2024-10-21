Pledge to pray that James Younger is protected from transgender mutilation

Add your name to those praying for James Younger.

people are praying for James Younger.

Jeffrey Younger has been fighting for years to stop his ex-wife from “gender transitioning” their young son James.

Now, Jeffrey is facing his “last shot” to save 12-year-old James from chemical and surgical mutilation and castration in California.

Jeffrey’s ex wife, Anne Georgulas, is seeking emergency approval to begin “transitioning” James next month with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that will leave him permanently sterile.

Georgulas has been already “socially transitioning” James and presenting him as a girl named “Luna.”

An October 28 trial may be Jeffrey’s last chance to block his ex-wife from irreversibly mutilating his son.

While a Texas judge previously ruled that no “transition” could take place without Jeffrey’s permission, Georgulas has since moved James to California, where children can be chemically and surgically “transitioned” against their parents’ wishes.

“If I lose this trial, my son will be castrated in November,” Jeffrey said.

Please pray for James’ protection from chemical and surgical transgender mutilation.

We entrust this petition to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Pure Heart of St. Joseph and invoke St. Michael the Archangel and the heavenly host.

Please sign the Prayer Pledge today and share it with others.

