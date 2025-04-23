Pledge to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul

3 people have pledged to pray for Pope Francis.
Collect from a Requiem Mass:
O God, Whose property is ever to have mercy
and to spare, we humbly entreat Thee on behalf
of the soul of Thy servant Francis,
whom Thou hast bidden this day to pass out of
this world: that Thou wouldst not deliver him
into the hands of the enemy, nor forget him for
ever, but command him to be taken up by the
holy angels, and to be borne to our home in
Paradise, that as he had put his faith and hope
in Thee, he may not undergo the pains of Hell
but may possess everlasting joys. Through our
Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and
reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy
Ghost, God, world without end.
$