Pledge to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul

Collect from a Requiem Mass:

O God, Whose property is ever to have mercy

and to spare, we humbly entreat Thee on behalf

of the soul of Thy servant Francis,

whom Thou hast bidden this day to pass out of

this world: that Thou wouldst not deliver him

into the hands of the enemy, nor forget him for

ever, but command him to be taken up by the

holy angels, and to be borne to our home in

Paradise, that as he had put his faith and hope

in Thee, he may not undergo the pains of Hell

but may possess everlasting joys. Through our

Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and

reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy

Ghost, God, world without end.

