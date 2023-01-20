Pledge your prayers for Bishop Strickland as ‘Apostolic Visitation’ concludes

people are praying for Bishop Strickland.

Bishop Joseph Strickland is in need of more prayers than ever following an unexpected ‘Apostolic Visitation’ of his diocese by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops.

While this appears to be an ominous move by the Vatican, it’s vital that Christians everywhere pray for a good outcome so that this faithful shepherd can continue ministering to souls throughout the world.

God who is all-powerful is still in charge – let us not succumb to any despair, but place our trust in Him, petitioning the Most High to continue protecting Bp. Strickland.

Please ask as many people as possible to join the prayer pledge above.

