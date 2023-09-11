REPARATION: Pledge to pray and fast for the Triumph of the Catholic Faith at the Synod on Synodality

people are praying and fasting for the protection of the Church during the Synod on Synodality.

LifeSiteNews is organizing a worldwide campign of prayer and fasting before, during and after the upcoming Synod on Synodality, petitioning God to ensure the Triumph of the Catholic Faith during this time of diabolical disorientation.

Making reparation for all the attacks on God’s Church, its doctrines, its moral life and its mission of saving souls, LifeSiteNews asks you to commit to special prayer and fasting on Wednesdays and Fridays from now until the Feast of All Saints on November 1.

Please add your name below, commiting yourself to a form of prayer and fasting that is fitting to your state in life.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider: Prayer for the Triumph of the Catholic Faith

Almighty and eternal God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, we kneel before Your Majesty, and thank You from the depth of our soul for the inestimable gift of the Catholic Faith, which You have deigned to reveal to us through Jesus Christ, True God and True man. We received this divine light in holy baptism and have promised You to keep this faith inviolate until death.

Increase in us Your gift of the Catholic Faith. By Your grace, may it be strengthened and made unshakeable. Daily increase in us the understanding of the beauty and profoundness of the Catholic Faith, that we might live in the deep joy of Your divine truth and be ready to sacrifice all things rather than compromise on or betray this faith. Grant us the grace to be resolved to undergo a thousand deaths for even one article of the Creed.

Graciously receive our act of humble reparation for all the sins committed against the Catholic Faith by the laity and clergy, especially by high-ranking clergy who, contrary to the solemn promise they made at their Ordination to be teachers and defenders of the integrity of the Catholic Faith, have become champions of heresy, poisoning the flock entrusted to them and gravely offending the Divine Majesty of Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Truth.

Grant us the grace to see all the events of our life, and the immense trials our Holy Mother Church is now undergoing, in the supernatural light of faith. May we believe that You will cause to arise from today’s vast spiritual desert a renewed flourishing of faith that will adorn the garden of the Church with new works of faith and give rise to a new age of faith.

We firmly believe that the Catholic Faith is the one true faith and religion, which You invite every person freely to embrace. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the destroyer of all heresies, and the great Martyrs and Confessors of the faith, may the Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Faith triumph again in the Church and the world, so that no soul may be lost but rather come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ, the only Saviour of mankind, and through a right faith and righteous life attain eternal beatitude in You, O Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. To You be given all honour and glory, for ever and ever. Amen.

+ Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana

Share











