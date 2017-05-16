The PulseAbortionTue May 16, 2017 - 3:04 pm EST
Ouch: Actor James Woods’ brutal tweet to Planned Parenthood pres. goes viral
May 16, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) -- America’s abortion giant Planned Parenthood tweeted out support for Mother’s Day on Sunday, telling supporters that the best way to say ‘I love you, Mom’ is by standing up for abortion.
Nothing says "I love you, Mom!" like standing up for the right of mothers everywhere to get the care they need. https://t.co/uFRM9UeosH— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 14, 2017
Some thought it a crude joke. Others thought it shameful. Cecile Richards, who is the CEO of Planned Parenthood, had her tweet liked 2,500 times and retweeted 808 times as of this writing.
But American actor and producer James Woods immediately saw the colossal irony.
Hard to say "I love you, Mom" from a medical waste dumpster... #DefundPP https://t.co/kYjMHn5yPV— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 15, 2017
His tweet went viral, being liked 16,000 times and being retweeted 7,800 times as of this writing.
It seems that people are finally beginning to see through Planned Parenthood’s web of lies: Abortion has nothing to do with healthcare. It’s not a ‘choice’ that involves the woman’s body. And it is certainly not pro-mother.
And when Planned Parenthood thinks it can tweet out support for the evil it peddles on a day celebrating motherhood, it is completely appropriate for every life-loving citizen to expose their lie.
