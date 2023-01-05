US gov’t quietly extends air travel ban on unvaxxed foreigners until April 10

'The order, which applies to all foreign air carriers entering the U.S., was extended quietly and has thus far received limited mainstream media coverage.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States government has decided to extend its travel ban on foreigners unvaccinated against COVID-19 for at least another three months.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), issued a new emergency amendment last week requiring foreigners flying to the U.S. to demonstrate proof of COVID vaccination.

This emergency amendment takes effect January 9 and expires on April 10, superseding the previous emergency amendment that is set to expire January 8. The order, which applies to all foreign air carriers entering the U.S., was extended quietly and has thus far received limited mainstream media coverage. Reuters mentioned the extended order, but only in a story covering the upcoming tournaments that unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic will have to miss.

As noted in the document, the air travel ban on unvaccinated foreigners is an implementation of President Joe Biden’s “proclamation advancing the safe resumption of global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic,” first issued in 2021 but revised last April.

“Together with the Presidential Proclamation and the CDC Order, these policies are intended to limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, is introduced, transmitted, and spread into and throughout the United States, potentially overwhelming United States healthcare and public health resources, endangering the health and safety of the American people, and threatening the security of our civil aviation system,” reads the TSA document.

The government’s insistence that such a mandate is necessary for the welfare of the American public comes despite the fact that COVID-19 vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

As for foreigners traveling by land through Mexico or Canada, they are still required to “verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status” and provide documentation “upon request” for the foreseeable future.

