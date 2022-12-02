WATCH: Christian NBA coach gives perfect response when asked about ‘Royal Family’

'You mean Jesus, Mary and Joseph?' Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla responded to a reporter's question about Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting courtside at Wednesday night's game.

(LifeSiteNews) — Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla left reporters stunned after giving a strong testimony to his Christian faith during a postgame press conference Wednesday night.

After his team’s 134-121 victory over the Miami Heat, a reporter asked Mazzulla if he’d met with Prince William and Kate Middleton of the United Kingdom. The pair sat courtside to kick off their three-day trip to America.

“Did you get a chance to meet with the royal family?” the excited female journalist wondered. “And, if not, how was it like having them there in the building?”

“Jesus, Mary, and Joseph?” Mazzulla replied with a straight face.

The reporter giggled then clarified she was talking about “the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“Oh, no, I did not. I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about that one,” Mazulla retorted, as reporters sat in silence.

“But I’m glad they’re — hopefully they’re Celtic fans,” he added.

The Celtics currently have an NBA-best 18-4 record. The win against the Heat was their fifth in a row. Mazulla, 34, was named the Eastern Conference’s Coach of the Month for October/November. He’s currently the youngest active coach in the NBA. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win the Coach of the Year award.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/AZChGTllil — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 1, 2022

Mazulla was hired as an assistant by the Celtics in 2019, having coached at NCAA Division II Fairmont State the previous two seasons. He played college basketball at West Virginia University.

Share











