TUCSON, AZ, January 10 ­– The Biden administration and top military brass are using illegal COVID mandates to severely compromise national defense readiness by purging the military and violating soldiers’ religious and civil rights, Truth for Health Foundation has learned.

“What the Biden Administration and the Department of Defense are doing to our honorable sons and daughters in the military is unconscionable,” says Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a non-profit public charity aimed at defending medical truth and individual medical freedom. “Our service members are being illegally forced to take the experimental COVID vaccine, and if they request a religious or medical exemption, they face extra duty, physical hazing and punishment, public humiliation, denial of medical treatment and threats of dishonorable discharge. If they talk about it, they risk career-ending discipline. Some have been arrested for simply requesting a religious exemption, a right guaranteed under the US Constitution all of our military take an oath to defend.”

In the Purging Patriots from the Military: The Proof press conference, Truth for Health Foundation will provide undisputable proof from military whistleblowers and their legal representatives how the US military command is using COVID to break the law; violate medical and religious rights; violate standard UCMJ regulations; conduct medical experiments on service members without informed consent; cover up serious vaccine injuries and deaths. The catastrophic damage from the experimental vaccines and mismanagement of COVID policies has damaged military readiness and poses a serious threat to America’s national security.

Could the current DOD be so sinister as to utilize threat of international violence to absolutely force compliance of vax mandates from all our military personnel?

Under the US Constitution, citizens have the right to bodily integrity. Every person, including military service members, have the right to refuse an experimental medical treatment. But the DOD is mandating vaccinations under the false pretense that the FDA has approved the COVID vaccine. The only FDA-approved vaccine, Comirnaty, is not available to be ordered on any military installation. It is illegal for the DOD to mandate an experimental drug, even though this was done in the vaccine mandate. The order was issued by the Secretary of Defense who is not authorized to issue such an order of an EUA vaccine.

Dr. Vliet moderates this Press Conference, which features courageous military men and women across multiple branches and ranks of our armed forces stepping up to defend the US Constitution they took an oath to defend. Military service members provide proof of their accusations, with their attorneys –two of whom are retired military JAG attorneys — citing specific violations of federal law and the military’s own UCMJ regulations. International attorney, Todd Callender, Esq. presents the legal case for the suit against the Department of Defense to defend the Constitutional rights of service members to push the experimental vaccines.

Military whistleblowers have documented that the Department of Defense (DOD) is illegally forcing service members to take the Experimental Use Authorized COVID vaccine under career-ending threats and are systematically denying ALL religious exemptions. Additionally, whistleblowers have confirmed that military commanders have punished unvaccinated soldiers with extra physical activities, shamed them with humiliating acts, and denied them medical treatment as a matter of “shadow” policy across several military installations in acts of coercion to get troops vaccinated.

Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity, presents their eighth public press conference doing the watchdog job the main stream media and our military leaders refuse to do. The Foundation gives our military a platform to expose the corruption of military law and dangers to our national security when the lives of our volunteer service members are in jeopardy with dangerous, politically-driven policies pushed by DoD from the top down.

America’s sons and daughters who stepped up to defend our Constitution and our freedom are paying a high price with their own Constitution rights trampled upon by the very top Command officers who took an Oath to defend our Constitution. If our military service members are being abused to this degree, and forced out of the military for simply requesting religious or medical exemptions to an experiment vaccine, who will stand in the gap and defend your rights?

The stories shared by our courageous military will inspire and encourage us all to stand against tyranny and protect the freedoms endowed by our Creator and enshrined in America’s founding documents. Our military members defend us. They deserve our support to defend them now against medical tyranny by their own Command.