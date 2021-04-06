News Tue Apr 6, 2021 - 2:39 pm EST
Coronavirus Vaccine - Latest News
NewsFreedom Thu Apr 1, 2021 - 11:35 am EST
French drug agency links AstraZeneca vaccine with blood clotsBy Jeanne Smits, Paris correspondent
NewsFreedom Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 10:37 am EST
Johns Hopkins doctor defies Fauci, says ‘herd immunity is likely close at hand’By David McLoone
OpinionFreedom Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 5:18 am EST
Wristbands and dining cards: New Army policies exclude, isolate unvaccinatedBy Pam Long
NewsFreedom Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 4:55 am EST
Germany hits pause again on AstraZeneca after 31 reports of rare blood clots, 9 deathsBy Megan Redshaw, J.D.
OpinionFreedom Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 3:34 pm EST
Coming soon — Vaccine passports will determine where you can go and what you can doBy Megan Redshaw, J.D.
NewsFreedom Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 3:08 pm EST
Canada halts AstraZeneca jab for people under 55 over blood clot concernsBy Anthony Murdoch
NewsBioethics, Freedom, Politics - U.S., Politics - World Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 2:27 pm EST
Americans now eligible for free marijuana, cheesecake, fries with coronavirus vaccine cardBy Ashley Sadler
NewsFreedom Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 2:24 pm EST
