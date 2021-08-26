WATCH:
Doctors discuss FDA 'approval' and vaccine injuries
LifeSite News Clips
22:06

📹 The FDA broke all their own rules for 'approval' of the Pfizer jab

John-Henry speaks with LifeSite journalist Celeste McGovern, who just came out with a 10-point article pointing out what's the real agenda behind the FDA's Pfizer COVID jab "approval." To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHW_VidPage_CelestePfizer_082621

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

