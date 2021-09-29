Biographer of Abp. Viganò warns about suppression of Latin Mass

Robert Moynihan, the author of "Finding Viganò," says that the actions taken by the bishop of Guadalajara, Mexico, to shut down the quasi-parish of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter is a grave warning to other Latin Mass communities. "We are watching one pontiff undo what another pontiff thought was the right thing to do," says Moynihan, referring to Popes Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI. "As it now unfolds, it looks like there's going to be very strong tactics." In this interview with LifeSite's Jim Hale, Moynihan raises the possibility that the demise of the Latin Mass in Guadalajara could be a test case for the rest of the world.

