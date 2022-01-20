LifeSiteNews is at the Washington, D.C. March for Life! Follow our coverage here
All he wanted to do was play hockey’: Grieving dad says Pfizer shot killed his 17-year old son

Toronto resident Dan Hartman testified to the Toronto City Council on Tuesday that he believes that the Pfizer jab killed his 17-year-old son, Sean. Hartman explained that his son experienced a bad reaction to his first shot, and just over a month later was dead.

January 20, 2022

