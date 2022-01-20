All he wanted to do was play hockey’: Grieving dad says Pfizer shot killed his 17-year old son
Toronto resident Dan Hartman testified to the Toronto City Council on Tuesday that he believes that the Pfizer jab killed his 17-year-old son, Sean. Hartman explained that his son experienced a bad reaction to his first shot, and just over a month later was dead.
January 20, 2022
