BREAKING: Vaccine mandate halted in New York for religious exemptions
Less than 24 hours after a lawsuit was filed in New York by the Thomas More Society, representing 17 medical professionals, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from disallowing religious exemptions to the mandate.
September 14, 2021
