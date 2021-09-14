LifeSite News Clips

BREAKING: Vaccine mandate halted in New York for religious exemptions

Less than 24 hours after a lawsuit was filed in New York by the Thomas More Society, representing 17 medical professionals, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from disallowing religious exemptions to the mandate.

LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 14, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LifeSite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More