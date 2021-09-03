BREAKING VIDEO: Chaos unfolds as evacuation efforts from Afghanistan turn violent
Donate to help rescue persecuted Christians and vulnerable allies be rescued from Afghanistan: https://www.lifefunder.com/afghanistan After the catastrophic takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Jason Jones is working with private contractors and governments around the world to fly persecuted Christians out of Afghanistan.
September 3, 2021
