Canadian police officer stands with Freedom Convoy, urges fellow cops to disobey unjust orders
In a stirring video posted to social media, Canadian police officer Nick Motycka called upon his fellow officers to resist the unlawful orders of their superiors and instead support peaceful Freedom Convoy protestors.
February 8, 2022
