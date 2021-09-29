LifeSite News Clips

Christopher Ferrara Responds to NY GOV

New York's new Democrat Governor is declaring the COVID vaccine to be a gift from God and is calling for apostles to vaccinate the world. She has also announced her intention to force state health employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs.

September 29, 2021

