Christopher Ferrara Responds to NY GOV
New York's new Democrat Governor is declaring the COVID vaccine to be a gift from God and is calling for apostles to vaccinate the world. She has also announced her intention to force state health employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 29, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
-
Melbourne policemen unwilling to arrest anti-vax protestors: 'We get paid to do this, mate'
-
Richmond bishop tries to laicize priest for blogging about clergy sex abuse
-
EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Bernier hosts pro-freedom rally at CBC HQ in Toronto