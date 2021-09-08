'COME STAND FOR YOUR FREEDOM' Nebraskans take a stand against medical tyranny
The battle lines have been drawn in the state of Nebraska, where citizens are uniting to fight against vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions. A major rally is scheduled on September 18th.
LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 8, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
📹 WATCH: NY coronavirus doctor: Faith in 'sociopaths' like Fauci 'a very foolish choice'
-
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for first ever Men’s March against abortion in DC 🎥
-
WATCH: Family says no to vaccination and 'communist' indoctrination!
-
VIDEO: THE LAST RESORT - Baby boxes are saving children and blessing families
-
WATCH: 'Homosexuality doesn't have to last a lifetime!' Former LGBTQ's speak out against Equality Act