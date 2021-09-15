Counter Signal founder, Keean Bexte: "Let's fight back against authoritarianism"
Former Rebel News contributor, Keean Bexte gave readers and viewers an inside look at Canada's COVID 'jail' hotels. Now, Bexte has started his own news organization to “arm people with the information that they needed to fight back, to fight back against the authoritarians, the elites, the people who want to control your lives.”
LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 15, 2021
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Recent VideosSee More
-
📹 WATCH: NY coronavirus doctor: Faith in 'sociopaths' like Fauci 'a very foolish choice'
-
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for first ever Men’s March against abortion in DC 🎥
-
WATCH: Family says no to vaccination and 'communist' indoctrination!
-
VIDEO: THE LAST RESORT - Baby boxes are saving children and blessing families
-
WATCH: 'Homosexuality doesn't have to last a lifetime!' Former LGBTQ's speak out against Equality Act