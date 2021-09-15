Counter Signal founder, Keean Bexte: "Let's fight back against authoritarianism"

Former Rebel News contributor, Keean Bexte gave readers and viewers an inside look at Canada's COVID 'jail' hotels. Now, Bexte has started his own news organization to “arm people with the information that they needed to fight back, to fight back against the authoritarians, the elites, the people who want to control your lives.”

LifeSite News Clips

