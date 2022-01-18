LAST CALL
COVID jab mandates are a punishment 'for our cowardice' in fighting abortion: Pro-life activist

Canadian pro-life activist John Pacheco delivers a searing exposition into how decades of abortion, euthanasia, pornography and other violations of bodily integrity have led to our violation at the hands of 'Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big State.' Pacheco says our only refuge from the powerful is to return to God.

