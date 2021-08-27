VIDEO: "I will defend the honour of our country," devout Canadian Christian fights back against lockdowns
Darryl Mackie is a father and a husband. He is a committed Christian, lives in the Durham region, north of Toronto, and he has had enough of lockdowns. Since the early part of the lockdowns, Darryl has been committed to fighting for his rights as a Canadian. Yesterday he sat...
LifeSite News ClipsAugust 27, 2021
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
