EXCLUSIVE: LifeSite's helicopter coverage of the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa
LifeSite's own John-Henry Westen took coverage of the Freedom Convoy to new heights (literally!) by reporting on the rally from inside a helicopter on Monday, January 31. This, despite local authorities taking the unprecedented move to restrict air traffic over a large part of the Ottawa skies.
Lifesite News ClipsFebruary 2, 2022
