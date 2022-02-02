Lifesite News Clips

EXCLUSIVE: LifeSite's helicopter coverage of the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa

LifeSite's own John-Henry Westen took coverage of the Freedom Convoy to new heights (literally!) by reporting on the rally from inside a helicopter on Monday, January 31. This, despite local authorities taking the unprecedented move to restrict air traffic over a large part of the Ottawa skies.

