EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Bernier hosts pro-freedom rally at CBC HQ in Toronto
On Thursday, federal leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier, along with independent provincial member of parliament Randy Hiller, held a rally in front of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Broadcast Centre (CBC) in Toronto, to oppose the ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine passports and mandates.
