EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chiropractor and attorney speak out against COVID censorship

Dr. Eric Nepute was targeted by the FTC for selling vitamin D and Zinc to fight viruses. He's now speaking out and fighting back with the help of Attorney Thomas Renz.

Read the full story here:

To help Dr. Nepute's fight against this censorship, donate here: https://www.lifefunder.com/drnepute

Learn more about these freedom fighters below:

Thomas Renz, Attorney: www.renz-law.com

Dr. Eric Nepute: www.StopMedicalTyranny.com and www.ericnepute.com

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Nepute_Rumble

Follow LifeSite on social media:

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews