Fauci dodges Rand Paul's questions at US Senate hearings, plays the victim card
Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul tangle over COVID claims yet again at a recent hearing held in the U.S. Senate. In this recent exchange, Sen. Paul questions Fauci over the success of the recent COVID mandates.
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 12, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email