Fr. Altman at Canceled Priest Rally: 'Bring it on Jorge Bergoglio'

LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale caught up with Fr. Altman at the "Uncancel the Canceled" priests rally in Chicago on Friday, and Father came out with both barrels, blasting US Bishops and Pope Francis. Donate to Fr. Altman's fight for the Faith at LifeFunder.com.

