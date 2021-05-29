WATCH: Fr. Altman sermon: ‘We will drive out the brood of ungrateful, graceless, godless vipers’

Father James Altman remains as pastor of St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse, WI and he isn't backing down. In today's Memorial Holiday sermon, he took aim on Biden, Fauci, CNN and the 'gospel of the world' that is threatening to destroy America. LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale attended today's High, Latin Mass and recorded Father Altman's entire homily.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Altman_052821

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Altman_052821

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub​

Follow LifeSite on social media:

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram​

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews​

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1​

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews