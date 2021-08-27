📹 Every day, we bury innocent Christians: Fr. Innocent tells about his parish, attacks from Boko Haram
Donate now to support this heroic priest: https://www.lifefunder.com/innocent Fr. Innocent Sunu is facing some of the most dangerous Islamic terrorists on earth. Every day gun shots ring around his parish of Madagali in northern Nigeria, as more innocent Christians are martyred, and more widows and orphans created for Fr. Innocent...
LifeSite News ClipsAugust 27, 2021
