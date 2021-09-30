LifeSite News Clips

GRAPHIC: Bodies of Christian martyrs piled high on truck after massacre in Nigeria

LifeSiteNews has been sent graphic footage of Christian martyrs being brought for burial after the latest Islamist massacre in northern Nigeria.

LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 30, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LifeSite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More