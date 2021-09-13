Honolulu Fire Captain gives emotional testimony about losing his job due to vax mandate
This video is an excerpt of a longer presentation titled, “Hawaii Attorney Michael Green Files Class Action Lawsuit Says Vaccine Has Killed 45,000 People,” which can be located at the link below. https://rumble.com/vl316i-hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vaccine-has-k.html
LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 13, 2021
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Recent VideosSee More
-
📹 WATCH: NY coronavirus doctor: Faith in 'sociopaths' like Fauci 'a very foolish choice'
-
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for first ever Men’s March against abortion in DC 🎥
-
WATCH: Family says no to vaccination and 'communist' indoctrination!
-
VIDEO: THE LAST RESORT - Baby boxes are saving children and blessing families
-
WATCH: 'Homosexuality doesn't have to last a lifetime!' Former LGBTQ's speak out against Equality Act