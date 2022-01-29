Lifesite News Clips
2:29

Tens of thousands gather in Ottawa to support Canadian Trucker Convoy

Join LifeSite's John-Henry Westen as he speaks with even more individuals who are participating in what is likely the largest trucker convoy in history. Drone footage allows you to catch a glimpse into the number of Canadians who are supporting this nationwide protest against tyranny, lockdowns, and restrictions.

Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 29, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Lifesite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More