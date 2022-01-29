Tens of thousands gather in Ottawa to support Canadian Trucker Convoy
Join LifeSite's John-Henry Westen as he speaks with even more individuals who are participating in what is likely the largest trucker convoy in history. Drone footage allows you to catch a glimpse into the number of Canadians who are supporting this nationwide protest against tyranny, lockdowns, and restrictions.
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 29, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email