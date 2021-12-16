Lifesite News Clips

Irish Senator blasts European vax mandates, Big Pharma for profiting off virus

Senator Sharon Keogan raises her voice in opposition to vaccine mandates being imposed across Europe. She also points out that the top 8 shareholders of Pfizer and Moderna stock have seen their wealth increase by nearly 9 billion since news of the 'Omicron' variant has gone public.

