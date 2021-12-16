Irish Senator blasts European vax mandates, Big Pharma for profiting off virus
Senator Sharon Keogan raises her voice in opposition to vaccine mandates being imposed across Europe. She also points out that the top 8 shareholders of Pfizer and Moderna stock have seen their wealth increase by nearly 9 billion since news of the 'Omicron' variant has gone public.
Lifesite News ClipsDecember 16, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email