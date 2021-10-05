LifeSite News Clips

'It's been unbelievable': Update on Afghanistan rescue mission

The rescue efforts are still ongoing in Afghanistan, but hundreds have been evacuated who were left behind by the U.S. State Department. Thanks to an overwhelming response from the generosity of LifeFunder donors, the mission to rescue stranded Americans and friends of America, has been nothing short of miraculous.

October 5, 2021

