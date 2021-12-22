'Killing our patients': Nurse whistleblower exposes hospital failures, side effects of COVID shot
Collette Martin, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, told a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing on December 6 that nurses in hospitals are witnessing “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots, but their concerns are being ignored and dismissed.
December 22, 2021
