'Killing our patients': Nurse whistleblower exposes hospital failures, side effects of COVID shot

Collette Martin, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, told a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing on December 6 that nurses in hospitals are witnessing “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots, but their concerns are being ignored and dismissed.

