‘Let us worship!’ Pastor calls for ‘revival’ amid COVID lockdowns
about 4 hours ago
Let Us Worship founder and pastor Sean Feucht speaks with LifeSite’s Lisa Stover about this movement that is making a splash all across America amid lockdowns and various COVID restrictions. “Do we fear God or do we fear man? Are we willing to take a stand to break the rules to honor God?” Feucht challenges every Christian in America. The Let Us Worship team’s prayer is that their gatherings would “start a movement of boldness and courage across America.” Feucht also shares that his children will look back on 2020 and remember revival, worship, prayer, and people coming to know Christ as their Lord and Savior.
