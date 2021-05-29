VIDEO: LifeSiteNews delivers 90,000 petition signatures to Father Altman
LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale is in La Crosse, Wisconsin, covering the dramatic confrontation between Father James Altman and his bishop, who has asked for his resignation. Father Altman's outspoken defense of the truth has offended the hierarchy and mainstream Catholic press, but Catholic faithful all over the world are rallying to his support by the thousands.
