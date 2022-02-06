2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
Lifesite News Clips

Massive yet peaceful crowds in Ottawa supporting truckers, Ottawa declares State of Emergency

While Trudeau is claiming hate and violence from Freedom Convoy protestors, to the point he just declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa, the reality is far from it. Watch as LifeSite's John-Henry Westen and Canadian native brings you special coverage from the center of this weekend's peaceful protests on Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

Lifesite News ClipsFebruary 6, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Lifesite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More