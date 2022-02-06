Massive yet peaceful crowds in Ottawa supporting truckers, Ottawa declares State of Emergency
While Trudeau is claiming hate and violence from Freedom Convoy protestors, to the point he just declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa, the reality is far from it. Watch as LifeSite's John-Henry Westen and Canadian native brings you special coverage from the center of this weekend's peaceful protests on Ottawa's Parliament Hill.
February 6, 2022
