LifeSite News Clips

Medical 'prisoner': Woman dies in Catholic hospital after being denied basic rights

This is one of the most shocking stories I have heard throughout the entire COVID pandemic – a patient named Veronica Wolski died at a Catholic hospital after being denied basic care and requested treatments. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/740770/

LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 20, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LifeSite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More