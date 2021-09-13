LifeSite News Clips

Mel Gibson expresses support for Coalition for Canceled Priests, says ‘sickness afflicts’ the Church

Famed Catholic film director Mel Gibson has come out in support of the views taken by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò regarding the crisis in the Catholic Church. This video message was played at the “Rally and Rosary of Reparation” event today hosted by the Coalition for Canceled Priests. Video courtesy...

