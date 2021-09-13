Minnesota Republican gives vaccine-concerned nurses a voice in live event
Rep. Erik Mortensen of Shakopee, Minnesota hosted a town-hall event for nurses from the area, to give them a platform to express their concerns about mandatory vaccinations and their frustrations over frequent hospital suppression of the fact that many of their patients were obviously suffering serious reactions to the vaccines.
September 13, 2021
