Lifesite News Clips

Mom of 7 calls on pro-abortion Biden to 'start acting' like a Catholic who defends the unborn

“I have a message for Joe Biden,” said Irene Zamorano-Archacki, a mother of seven and Silent No More Awareness Coordinator for Los Angeles County.  “You are a baptized Catholic, sir. Start acting like it.”

Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 27, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Lifesite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More