Lifesite News Clips

mRNA inventor stands with Abp. Viganò's call for alliance against 'fundamentally evil' COVID tyranny

In a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Robert Malone, the original inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, explained why he thinks that global totalitarianism is a bigger threat than the COVID-19 virus. Malone also praised the recent call of Archbishop Carlo Mario Viganò to form an anti-globalist alliance to combat COVID tyranny.

Lifesite News ClipsDecember 3, 2021

