'My life is exceptional': Woman with Down syndrome gives witness to truth at 2022 Walk for Life
“How many times have you heard people say, ‘I don’t approve of abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and birth defects,” said Christi Hockel. “Those people think I am a birth defect, a baby who’s simply eliminated because I have Down syndrome."
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 27, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email