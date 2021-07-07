📹 WATCH: NY coronavirus doctor: Faith in ‘sociopaths’ like Fauci ‘a very foolish choice’
LifeSite's Claire Chretien interviews Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, an upstate New York doctor who has successfully treated many coronavirus patients using safe, effective medicines. Dr. Zelenko unloads on the worldwide reaction to COVID-19, warning the public we are experiencing "the biggest psychological warfare in human history.” Dr. Zelenko discusses vaccine safety, whether the coronavirus vaccines on the market elevate the risk of miscarriage, how many lives could have been saved had governments not acted in tyrannical ways for over a year now, and how lifesaving treatments and information are actively being suppressed and censored.
