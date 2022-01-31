Ottawa authorities restrict air traffic over truckers’ Freedom Convoy
LifeSiteNews is in Ottawa covering the truckers' Freedom Convoy and their protest against COVID jab mandates. With the Convoy attracting worldwide attention, the authorities have blocked off a large part of the air-space in Downtown Ottawa.
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 31, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email