Ottawa Police on horseback trample Freedom Convoy protesters
On February 18, Ottawa police brutally harmed several peaceful protesters in the Canadian capital city. In addition to beating some with rifle butts, mounted police trampled some of the protesters and were caught on video doing so.
Lifesite News ClipsFebruary 21, 2022
