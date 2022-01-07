Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Persecuted Christians in Afghanistan receive vital winter supplies from LifeSite donors

Thousands of persecuted Afghans are in safe-houses and being supplied with food and coal throughout their harsh winter due to donors supporting the work of the Vulnerable People Project on LifeFunder.com.

