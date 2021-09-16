LifeSite News Clips

'Pfizer vaccine killed my son': Grieving father speaks out

On April 18, 2021, 15-year-old Ernesto Ramirez, Jr., took the Pfizer vaccine. Four days later, he collapsed and died suddenly. His father now speaks out.

September 16, 2021

