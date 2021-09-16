'Pfizer vaccine killed my son': Grieving father speaks out
On April 18, 2021, 15-year-old Ernesto Ramirez, Jr., took the Pfizer vaccine. Four days later, he collapsed and died suddenly. His father now speaks out.
LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 16, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Pro-life victories in Texas cause woke corporations to flip out
-
Counter Signal founder, Keean Bexte: "Let's fight back against authoritarianism"
-
BREAKING: Vaccine mandate halted in New York for religious exemptions
-
Fr. Altman at Canceled Priest Rally: 'Bring it on Jorge Bergoglio'