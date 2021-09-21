LifeSite News Clips

Pope Francis praises pro-abortion President and backs communion for pro-abort politicians

It has been quite the week for Catholics as Pope Francis has once again shocked the world with the most un-Catholic statements. Like in 2016, when he praised Italy’s best known pro-abortion politician, Pope Francis this week praised the radically pro-abortion President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

LifeSite News ClipsSeptember 21, 2021

