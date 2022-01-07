Pro-life activist creates MyMentor app to help pregnant teens, provide abortion alternatives

LSNTV's Tim Jackson speaks with Theresa Barbale who announces the creation of MyMentor, a pro-life app which offers abortion alternatives and emotional support for struggling teenagers. She asks LifeSite viewers to help support her new LifeFunder campaign which will help her generate funds to hire development staff and mentors. Help launch the MyMentor App to counter Planned Parenthood: LifeFunder.com

