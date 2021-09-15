LifeSite News Clips

Pro-life victories in Texas cause woke corporations to flip out

In pro-life news this week, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing the Texas heartbeat law to stand is creating a stir with companies like Uber and Lyft, the popular taxi alternatives, which are trying to undermine the law. Plus, there was a bomb threat made against a Texas pro-life group.

September 15, 2021

